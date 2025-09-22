"AITA for feeling hurt that my ex husband went NC with our daughter due to his wife?"

Throwaway account, My ex and I broke up due to his cheating, he then ended up cheating on his affair partner, went to therapy and was single and then later he met his current wife ( not the homewrecker).

My daughter was 15 by then, she and her stepmom didn't get along, according to my daughters stepmom she was a “mini wife” if you don't know what that means, check out the facebook page dedicated to stepmoms complaining about their stepdaughters.

They would go on vacations and she would get angry that my ex would buy my daughter the same jewelry as her because there are “other” ways of showing a daughter that they are loved that doesn't involve buying the same things she ( stepmom) gets from my ex.