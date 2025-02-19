'My ex-husband’s new GF wants family to cut all contact with me. AITA for how I'm responding?'

"Ex husband’s new GF wants family to cut all contact with me. AITA?"

So I’m divorced. I will freely admit that I’m most at fault for the divorce. I never should have been married but hindsight is 20/20 as they say. My own family is a s--t show and a half. I’ve known my ex’s family for the majority of my life.

When we split up, some of his family has kept in contact with me, including his mom and one of his sisters. It’s nothing crazy, but we grab a drink from time to time and his mom just checks in to see how I’m doing. Knowing how my family is, she worries about me even though I tell her not to. We split a few years ago and the divorce was final more than a year and a half ago.