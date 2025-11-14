'AITA for pointing out to my ex that this is what she wanted when we got divorced?'

"AITA for pointing out to my ex that this is what she wanted?"

My ex and I divorced 8 years ago, amicably. She is the one who proposed that we not make the kids switch back and forth for the time being. We would each spend 2 weeks at the house and switch on and off. She said we would do this until one of us moved on and got remarried, since that would not be a realistic setup.

I agreed and we put it in writing, including that this custody arrangement would only last until one of us got married. We also split rent on an apartment that the other person would live in during their time off. All bills were split evenly between us. Per the agreement, when this ended, we would sell the house and split the profits, since it is in both of our names. Our kids were 6 and 8 when this began, and they are now 14 and 16.