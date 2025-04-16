'My ex of 5 years left me to have fun. Now she wants back in my life. What do I do?' UPDATED 5X

I decided to take my packet of letters she had written with me just in case he thought we should go over them together. It was a good session and when I left I felt a lot better, in fact I feel as good now as I have almost any day in the past few years.

He gave me several exercise to do throughout the day and one where I was to write a letter to her saying everything I ever wanted to say to her but I was never to give it to her. Here is what surprised me though, he does not want me to avoid her. In fact he wants me to do the opposite, he thinks I have made her mythical and have given her to much control over my well being.