'AITA for not letting my ex come to a gynecologist appointment with me during my pregnancy?'

"AITA for not letting my ex be present during the gynecological exam?"

seagullbp writes:

My ex (M, early 30s) and I (F, late 20s) had a complicated on-and-off relationship. Then, after we had broken up again, I found out I was pregnant. I told him, even though I knew our relationship was over. He made it clear several times that the pregnancy wouldn’t change our relationship status, even though we still shared some intimacy and complicity.

He said he’d be present as a co-parent when I decided to keep the baby. However, he expressed doubts about my ability to be a good mother and even said something that haunts me to this day—that an "accident" ending it all (implying our lives) might be easier.