'My ex wife wants to try again. Our divorce was amicable. What should I do?' UPDATED 6X

You are right and you gave me a lot to think about, thank you. Right off the bat I can say she did change in personality: she was curt and had a short temper. Now she's much more nuanced and laid back.

BillResponsible9425 wrote:

Honestly I had a situation like that right before I got married to my now husband. I simply asked myself could I live without my now husband or the other man. I came to the conclusion I would rather want the other man than need my husband. I NEED the love I have for my husband I NEED to wake up and see his face everyday. I NEED to know that he is safe everyday.