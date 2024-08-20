'My ex’s new wife called herself my daughter's mother. AITA for how I reacted?' UPDATED 3X

I (27F) and my ex (26) we have a 6yo daughter together, things weren’t working for us so we broke up last year and decided to co-parent (we both have custody). He got married few months back (I don’t have any hard feelings or anything for him or his wife ) he is a great father, but his wife she’s going around saying not only she became a wife but she got a bonus daughter too.
Last week my daughter was with her father and I saw his Whatsapp status (a video). In it, she was asking my daughter to call her mom and saying how she just looks like her, how people think she is her "birth mother." Without second thought I called my daughter's father.
I was mad I had a fight with him and asked him to drop my daughter back to me and I don’t regret it but everyone is saying I’m overreacting. Okay maybe I am, but I can’t see my daughter calling someone else her mom.
EDIT 1: She and my daughter doesn’t look alike. She was asking my daughter to call her mom when my child wasn’t comfortable, I don’t hate her and I don’t wish my child to hate her too, I wish them to have a friendly relation where they can trust each other and be comfortable in each others presence.
EDIT 2:- Thank you everyone for your response it means a lot genuinely, I appreciate it. I had a talk with my daughter, once I have a talk with my daughter's father I will update you guys.
Recent-Necessary362 wrote:
Umm she’s not even been in her life over a year yet and calling herself “birth mother” and saying that your child “resembles” her. Nope. No. Cut that stuff out right now. That’s weird as hell and crossing so many boundaries. Your child is 6. She can have a relationship without pulling all the weirdo “I’m your birth mom” s-t. Tell your ex to stop thinking with his d-k and put his child first.
Rikkejane wrote:
No you are not overreacting!! The stepmother is pushing herself in as the mother by saying they look alike, it’s disrespectful!!
Him allowing that behaviour is despicable and disrespectful to you.
Neenknits wrote:
Bonus daughter is fine. Asking her to call her mom isn’t. Help your daughter find a couple unique nicknames for her stepmother that no one else uses.
bearlyawake2023 wrote:
She’s insane if she thinks that’s even remotely appropriate. I have a stepson and couldn’t even imagine asking him to call me mom. Especially when his mom is, ya know, a wonderful and involved mom. My husband wouldn’t stand for it either because we all have a good relationship and even though they didn’t work out he still has respect for her as his son’s mother.
I made a post recently bout how my ex’s new wife asked my daughter to call her mom. First of all I’m genuinely thankful to you guys, I thought I was just overreacting and was going to leave the matter without doing anything. I had a talk with my 6yo and I’m shaking rn IDK my daughter thought I was going to abandon her, can you believe???
I was dumbstruck I felt like I have lost everything in my life. My lovely daughter light of my life she thinks I am going to leave her. I asked her why she thinks like that but she was adamant on not telling me after luring her I came to know her STEPMOTHER told her that when I will get a new husband i will leave her and make a new family.
That women she even said it’s only her father who will be with her till end. Is she insane? I told my daughter that I don’t have any plans of getting married again and even if there’s something like that i would never leave her, she gonna always be my daughter. Truthfully speaking, my daughter still is hesitant she still thinks I will leave her.
I’ve taken a week off me and my daughter we are spending it together with my parents, after the little vacation I’m getting a counselor for her. I had a talk with my lawyer he said we got evidence and everything he can help me get full custody of my child I've no intention of dragging my ex to court again but if there’s another incident like this I won’t hesitate.
After this I had a talk my ex (alone) I told him everything about how our daughter feels, how his wife doesn’t know her boundaries. How he would feel if I ask my daughter to call a random man dad. He said he had no idea things would turn like this, he only left them alone with the purpose to bond (I’ve feeling he’s lying).
I told him clearly that I won’t let that women anywhere near my daughter and if he is against it we can just go to court, for now we have decided that he can meet our daughter at his parent's house and after some time if my daughter agrees he can take my daughter to his home it’s his responsibility to not to let my kid alone with that woman.
I had a talk with that women too she just started crying putting all blame on me saying I’m jealous of her having my husband (why would I be jealous of someone having my ex🤷♀️), I don’t have any energy to waste on her petty dramas.
About that women IDK why she’s doing all this I gave it a lot of thought and only came up with this apparently my ex in-laws are against this wedding so maybe she wants to get in their good side through my daughter or she’s crazy.
I just want to make things right for my daughter, I even came to know that my child thinks she’s the reason for our divorce , and many of you guys said he(ex) got married within year maybe he was cheating, yes he was cheating. I came to know about it recently and truthfully speaking i don’t even want to confront him for this.
I just want to leave him peacefully without much drama in life, maybe someday I will ask him get the answers I’m looking for but rn I just want to focus on myself and my daughter. Again I am really thankful to you guys I never thought my daughter would think something like this, if it wasn’t you guys idk if I would have ever came to know.
UniqueMark4192 wrote:
I’d just be careful she doesn’t turn out to be crazy enough to attempting k-dnap your kid or poison her against you. I would not wait and would put it in writing with a lawyer all of your demands.
RikkeJane wrote:
Thank you for the update!! I’m glad to hear about the measures you have taken to protect your daughter from someone who seems mentally unstable (I’m talking here about his wife).
The things she has said to your daughter is in my book emotional abuse of a little girl.
JeepersCreepers74 wrote:
You're not overreacting, you did everything right! Talked to your daughter, talked to your lawyer, spending time with your daughter, setting up therapy, talking to your ex and working out a plan that protects your daughter against further alienation through her stepmom. Your ex sounds like a jerk in general but at least he's willing to work with you (for now).
If his parents are against his new marriage, you might want to make sure ex-MIL also knows about the situation and the deal you struck with your ex. The only thing I think you could have done better is drive your ex to a vasectomy appointment, because Act 2 of this drama is going to occur when this woman has a child of her own with your ex and turns on your daughter.
OP responded:
I had a talk with his parents they said they don’t care about this guy anymore and they only agreed to let him enter their house because he’s going to meet their granddaughter there. Moreover regarding vasectomy hahaha I don’t think I can force him but I hope they can take responsibility if they have one.
Sweet_statigraphy wrote:
Good job for getting to the bottom of it and confronting the ex and his woman. That woman is just vile. Keep in touch with the lawyer and keep protecting your daughter.