'AITA for cancelling thanksgiving because my family doesn't agree with my house rules?'

"AITA for canceling thanksgiving dinner after my family refused to follow one simple rule?"

Laura_antonela writes:

For years, I’ve been the one to host Thanksgiving dinner. I actually love cooking and bringing everyone together. But this year, my youngest child has a medical condition that weakens their immune system, so the doctors advised us to be very cautious about contact with anyone showing symptoms of a cold or flu.

So, I made a simple request in our family chat: if anyone felt sick or had cold symptoms, please skip dinner this year. I didn’t think it was a huge ask—just a small precaution for my child’s health. But when I brought it up, a few family members got upset.