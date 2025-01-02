'AITA for ignoring my dad's messages after my family 'Home Aloned' me again on Christmas?'

I told him I was doing nothing—I don't know anyone in my new city, and my family is all celebrating Christmas without me. He paused like he hadn't considered that, then quickly got off the phone. He later sent me a selfie of them all together, saying, "Merry Christmas from (brother's state)!" I didn't answer.

Actually, I stopped answering at all. My dad and I usually talk 2-3 times a week to check in, but he's called me once and texted me twice, and I haven't answered since Christmas Eve (seven days ago). I've also not been posting on my socials, and given that I'm not answering him or posting, and I'm all alone in a city far away, he really doesn't know if I'm alive or dead.