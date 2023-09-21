Woman goes against tradition when naming her daughter, family wants her to change it.

She told me every person deserves their own name, and she never liked how our family had to all have the same names. This is when I also learned how hard my grandpa was on her and how he basically treated her poorly and made decisions for her when they were married, which was pretty much pressured by both their families.

She was the one who told me about honor names being more special if you don't use the actual name but something about the person or what they loved. So maybe a virtue name based on a virtue for the loved one or their favorite flower or plant, place they loved, or their birth month/stone.