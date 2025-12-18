"AITA Family invited my 8 month pregnant wife to dinner full of sick kids?"

It is simple. My wife and I are having our first baby soon, and we do not want her to get sick during the pregnancy, especially because she is due in 30 days. My sister and her family are virtually always sick, and when our families get together, we always ask, “Are you or the kids sick?” They reply, “No, the kids had a cough a couple of days ago, but they are not contagious.”

Then we all have dinner with the kids wiping their running noses, coughing, and touching us. This happens time and time again. We have told the family we do not want to be around family when they are sick, and they seemed to be receptive.

Last night, we had an early Christmas with family and my grandmother from out of town. My wife and I arrived, hugged the family, hugged the kids, and prayed for the meal. Then the first words out of my dad’s mouth were:

“Dear Lord, please heal the sick kiddos and make them feel better…” My wife and I looked at each other in amazement. No one told us they were sick. No one said anything at all. Here we were, with extended family, around sick people, with my wife eight months pregnant.

My wife and I are pretty upset. We were not even given a heads up or asked if we still wanted to come, given that family members were sick. They invited us, told us nothing, and tried to have the kids not spend too much time with us.

We are upset that the decision was made for us to go to dinner with sick family members. We are going to have a heart-to-heart conversation and tell them it is our decision to make, and that if they stop telling us things we need to know, we will start putting up boundaries they will not like. AITA?

Here's what people had to say to OP:'

AddressPowerful516 says:

NTA but you do know you have the option not to be around them right? Their BS guilt tripping when you decline can be ignored, they are completely ignoring your boundaries. When the baby is born they don't have to come around until you are comfortable.

BrilliantEasy536 says:

ESH. Sure, they should tell you guys, but its sounds like you know they're always sick. So the smart thing to do would be to, oh idk, not go around them?

Patient_Emu411 says:

NTA at all. The relatives (at least the adults) sure are. How careless and selfish.

Calm-Salamander5538 says:

NTA. Wanting informed consent about exposure isn’t dramatic. It’s responsible parenting.

What do you think?