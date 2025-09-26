'AITA for being mad my family kept my dad being sick a secret until he passed away?'

"AITA for ignoring my mom and siblings after they kept the fact dad was dying a secret from me?"

AshISosan writes:

I (20M) moved to a different country last year for my education. My dad was my biggest supporter in doing it, and he knew it was a dream of mine to see more of the world outside the US. When the chance appeared, he was the very first person I told and the one who encouraged me to go. I stayed in regular contact with him, my mom, and my siblings (25F, 23M, and 18F).

Three weeks ago, I got the call that my dad had passed away. He had cancer, and everyone knew except me. My mom and siblings said he hadn’t wanted me to know because he didn’t want me to leave college and come home to be with him. But I never got to say goodbye.