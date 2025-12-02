'AITA? My family members assumed I'd be watching their newborn.'

It really pissed me off. I said I have plenty to do and that if there is an emergency I will be there and help, but that I wasn't going to watch the baby everyday. He then got pissed and said they planned for me to and now they have no idea how they will afford childcare. (This baby was planned I should add).

He is upset because he also needs to workout for 2 hours a day after work. He feels now that he wont be able to and that will mess up his mental health. They work from 7:30am-4pm and workout for 2 hours after that.That's around 10 hours I would have this newborn. I said so your having a baby for me to take care of so your lives don't change?