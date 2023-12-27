Man accuses family of robbing him because he spent 'little' money on their X-mas gifts says, 'my brother singing Taylor Swift is proof!"

I looked in the app, and there were $1500 worth of charges from Walmart. I called my mom crying, and she said my brothers were just there; she'll have them go back up, maybe someone turned it in like??? They clearly stole it and went on a shopping spree!!

I drove to their house to confront them, and my brothers were denying it. My mom and dad kept asking them if they did anything, and they both said no. I told them I was going to call the police on them, then my parents told me I had no proof and I most likely left it at Target, and someone else stole it. I have my card locked now, but I know they did this.