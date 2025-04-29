'AITA for my family seeing weird videos of myself when they snooped through my phone?'

NachoBack776 writes:
I (18M) used to be extremely overweight. Three years ago, I could barely jog a block. But over time, I got into long-distance running, and it’s completely changed my life. I’ve lost a ton of weight, I’m healthy now, and running has become something I genuinely love. I even compete in races.
So today, my family and I went out to eat. After the meal, my mom wanted to take family photos (she always does, classic mom thing). We used my phone because it has the best camera. We got a few pictures in, then I went to the restroom for a few minutes.
When I came back, everyone was looking at me weird, asking if I was okay. I was confused until I realized my sister, who’s always joking around, had gone through my phone and opened my videos.
She found a bunch of clips I made of myself. These are videos where I insult my old self, calling myself the same names people used to call me when I was overweight. It might sound strange, but those videos are how I pushed myself.
If I didn’t feel like running, I’d record myself talking tough, calling myself out and insulting myself. Later, I’d listen to those audios while I jogged. Hearing my own voice call me out would light that fire. It motivated me to keep going when I wanted to stop.
If you’ve ever read Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, you’d understand this method. It’s not about self-hate, it’s about building mental toughness through brutal honesty. But seeing them watch and judge something that personal made me feel totally violated. That was private.
I kind of lost it. I cursed out my sister and stormed out of the restaurant. Now my family thinks there’s something wrong with me. They said I “hate myself” and that I “need help.” I don’t agree. I think they crossed a boundary, and I was just protecting myself.
Timely_Egg_6827 says:
NTA your sister abused your privacy, took the opportunity of having access to your phone to snoop and then shared. I do understand why your family may be freaked out. It may be worth sending a copy of that book to whoever you value the opinion of the most. Just so they can understand and stop worrying. But yes, never leave your mobile or personal accounts around your family again. They are too nosy to be trusted.
wonderfulkneecap says:
You're entitled to talk to yourself, in private, however you like, and record yourself on your own phone. Motivation is a complicated thing. I'm glad you found something that works for you! My advice is to use that fancy camera for selfies, and at your most generous, loan it to an obliging waitress for group shots. For now, tell them to stop being weird. So proud of you for changing your life and running marathons! NTA.
MerlinBiggs says:
NTA. It's bad enough she violated your privacy by going through your phone, but then she showed it to others.
Individual_Metal_983 says:
NTA she had no right to go through your phone and play your private videos to a group. What a gross invasion of privacy.