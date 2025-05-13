'AITA for telling everyone my family therapist 'fired' my dad and his wife?'

My dad tried talking to me. But he had talked to me before he even met her. He made promises about how it would be just us until I was ready to move out. He promised me he needed a lot of time before he could even think about dating again because he loved my mom so much.

Then, suddenly, he was already dating someone, and they were getting married. I was still 15 and couldn’t just leave. And not only that, but he was acting like she was now my parent, too? I felt like that wasn’t fair. Hell, date her and keep her from moving in, but clearly, they’d already talked about her being a parent once she moved in—they were on the same page about that.