'I'm making Christmas all vegan because my family never prepared food for me during the holidays, now they're saying I'm selfish.'

My mother, frustrated after several years, called my grandmother, threatening that I would never visit again unless she made at least one dish for me. From then on, I always had something to eat.

In 2020, I went vegan and informed them ahead of time. When visiting my aunt's family, they continued cooking 50/50. Making vegan foods didn't cost them more, as they didn't buy special substitutes.

During Christmas, my grandma alternates between visiting our house and my aunt's. On the 25th, the other side of the family visits the house where grandma stayed, and we prepare a feast. Last time it was our turn to celebrate with grandma, my non-vegan mother decided to make a plant-based feast, which everyone enjoyed.