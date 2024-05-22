'My father-in-law lied to my husband that I cheated on him. I did not.' MAJOR UPDATE

When your partner's parents turn against you? Well, that can be a super complicated situation.

My husband and his dad are best friends. They work together, hang out together. I’ve always known his dad didn’t like me but things got worse after we moved out of his house and got our own.

He’ll act nice to me in front of my husband except for some non funny jokes or smart comments but the minute my husband is not around, he gets rude to me. Like reminding me that I come from a poor family, would never have a big house or nice car if it wasn’t for his son.

He just constantly insinuates that I married his son for money which is not true. I got tired of mentioning it to my husband because he just brushes it off.

Father in law has told me a couple times that I should divorce his son before he "tells him the truth."