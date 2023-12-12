Woman refuses to fund sister's wedding because her homophobic fiancé tries setting her up with men.

For instance, whenever we invite them for dinner, he makes snarky remarks about my wife's traditional dishes. No, we've never forced them to eat any of them; those were more for my wife than for them.

However, he compliments everything I make, even something as simple as coffee, and he keeps telling me that I'll make a good man happy one day. It's infuriating that my cousin just ignores this.

His disrespect for my marriage is the reason for this whole situation. With the wedding on the way, he introduced me to the other funder, his relative. We hit it off right away. We're close in age and share similar interests, so we bonded well.