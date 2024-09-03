'AITA for 'ruining' my fiancé’s life after cheating on my with my best friend?'

I (32F) have been with my fiancé, "Jake" (34M), for five years. We got engaged last year, and I’ve been covering most of our expenses since I earn a lot more. I even added Jake to my credit cards to help him out.
My best friend "Emily" (31F) and I have been close since college, and she’s been like a sister to me. Jake and Emily got along well, and the three of us hung out often. But a few weeks ago, I noticed Jake acting weird—being secretive with his phone, taking calls in another room, and constantly texting. I couldn’t shake the feeling that something was off.
One night, while Jake was asleep, I checked his phone. What I found shattered me—explicit messages between him and Emily, plans to meet behind my back, and even talks about a “future” together. I felt utterly betrayed by the two people I trusted most.
The next day, while Jake was at work, I canceled all his credit cards, removed him from our joint account, packed up his stuff, changed the locks, and left a note telling him never to contact me again. When he found out, he blew up, accusing me of being "cruel" and "vindictive." Emily hasn’t said a word, but I’ve cut off all contact with her too.
Now, I’m starting to wonder if I overreacted by going nuclear. So, AITA for cutting Jake off financially, kicking him out, and cutting off my best friend after finding out they were cheating on me?
Here are the top comments:
No-Squirrel1148 says:
You're definitely NTA. Jake and Emily betrayed you in the worst way. Cutting him off financially, kicking him out, and ending the friendship were completely justified. You acted to protect yourself after their massive betrayal, and your response was appropriate given the circumstances.
Gohighsweetcherry says:
You did not overreact. They are vile and disgraceful. They would have gone no contact with you once he was in a position to leave you. Probably after he squirrelled away enough of your money to do so.
She is not a friend. Honestly the saying ‘with friends like these who need’s enemies’ is fitting. I suggest seeing a therapist, because for you to question your actions tells me you need to build your self respect and self worth. Please don’t look back and move on and up. NTA.
TarzanKitty says:
NTA. You are not required to financially support your ex boyfriend.
TopAd7154 says:
On what planet are you TA? You got rid of a cheater and a financial leach. F^#k those two.
