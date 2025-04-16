'My fiancé pushed my brother into a pond and now my family is boycotting my wedding.' AITA?

I understand when I put it like that (the title) it does sound bad. But hear me out. I'm 23F and my fiancé is 25M. My brother is 28M. My brother is an abrasive person to say the least. I am East Asian and I only mention my ethnicity because I genuinely feel that some of this is a cultural issue, where my brother being the older male child, gets all the slack in the world. He is very much favored.

It was after we went to dinner with my family to celebrate my mom's birthday. My parents invited us back to their place (where my brother still lives at home). We went out to the backyard to take a family photo. My mom wanted to change her clothes first so she went to go do that. I don't remember where my dad was (probably on the toilet lol). My fiancé, brother (obviously drunk), and myself were standing outside.