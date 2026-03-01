'AITA? My fiancé and his sister went through my phone and found upsetting texts.'

"AITA? My fiance and his sister went through my phone and found upsetting messages between my sister and I."

Ok so I need advice. I'm a 37F engaged to 40M. We have been together almost 10 years. I will try to keep this short as possible. My sister in law to be went through my phone and found messages of me venting to my sister about my fiance and some of his relatives.

She showed him the messages and now things are just very awkward between us all. I did apologize to my fiance and his sister in the phone but we are yet to speak face to face about it.

I am aware things will never be the same again as some of the messages were quite unfiltered but they were all true. No one else was supposed to see them and I forgot to delete them.