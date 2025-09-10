'My fiancée and I decided to elope. We are done with this big wedding nonsense.' UPDATED

Plus, I'm sure you'll spare feelings in a roundabout way of who would've been invited. (Hey, can't get upset about not being invited when no one was.) Congrats! Glad you're on the same page and I'm sure it's entirely stress relieving.

Two weeks later, OP shared an update.

We did it. We got married on Monday. We went to city hall, just the two of us. No expensive, over the top day like both of our families wanted. We spent the rest of Monday together at home. On Tuesday night before we both went to work we sent emails out announcing our marriage. Both of our families are upset, we knew they would be. We were clear this is the end of our wedding saga.