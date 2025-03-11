'AITA for calling off my wedding after my fiancé bought a house with his mother?'

Intelligent_Half8061 writes:
Okay, so me (28F) and my fiancé (30M) have been together for five years. We were planning our wedding for this fall and had been talking for years about our future—kids, finances, and buying a house together. We had a whole plan to save up, find something we both loved, and make it our home. This was discussed a lot.
Welp. Turns out he already bought a house. But not with me… with his mom. And he didn’t even tell me he was looking. Apparently, she found “the perfect place” and convinced him to split it with her because she “didn’t want to rent anymore.” So now, instead of us planning our future together, he’s financially tied to his mother—who’s going to be living there full-time.
I just stared at him like… WTF?? And when I asked where I fit into all this, he goes, “Oh, well, you can move in too, of course!” Like I’m supposed to be thrilled to live in a house his mom picked out, partially owns, and is just… there all the time. He also admitted he did it because “I was taking too long” to save, and his mom offered him a “faster way” to own something.
I was so shocked and pissed that I told him I needed space. And the more I thought about it, the more I realized I can’t marry someone who thinks this is normal. So, I called off the wedding.
And now his whole family is blowing up my phone, saying I’m being dramatic, that “it’s just a house,” and that I’m overreacting because we can still “live together.” Even my own parents are saying canceling the whole wedding is extreme. Like… am I losing my mind?? AITA, or is this a giant red flag??
Righteousaffair999 says:
Couldn’t they just take the wedding date from you OP?
OP responded:
I wanted to say this so bad when his mom was calling me and saying I was selfish. She tried to say that she had picked out a bed frame and wallpaper for the master bedroom that she knew I would like. That’s when I legitimately lost it.
MadamInsta says:
Mom probably is/will continue to be the beneficiary of his life insurance, "to protect the house." Fiancé is already married to his mother, for life. Glad OP found out sooner rather than later.
OP responded:
Yeah I should’ve saw this coming when his mom cuts up his steak for him… I’m just so devastated that he would take it this far. I don’t even know what to do.