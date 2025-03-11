'AITA for calling off my wedding after my fiancé bought a house with his mother?'

I just stared at him like… WTF?? And when I asked where I fit into all this, he goes, “Oh, well, you can move in too, of course!” Like I’m supposed to be thrilled to live in a house his mom picked out, partially owns, and is just… there all the time. He also admitted he did it because “I was taking too long” to save, and his mom offered him a “faster way” to own something.

I was so shocked and pissed that I told him I needed space. And the more I thought about it, the more I realized I can’t marry someone who thinks this is normal. So, I called off the wedding.