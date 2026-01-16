'My fiancé disappeared for a weekend, had his dad call me, and later dumped my stuff on the lawn.'

I was with my fiancé for six years, from the end of high school through college. We were engaged. Not “someday maybe” engaged. We had signed a legal contract for a house and were actively planning a wedding. Deposits were paid. Bridesmaid dresses were paid for. This was real-life, grown-up commitment.
His last year of college, his drinking picked up and the vibe started getting weird. Twice when I visited, the girls who lived next door or down the hall showed up, saw me, and he left the room to talk to them privately. I called it out because…obviously. If you’re engaged and your neighbors keep popping in and you keep disappearing to talk to them alone, you don’t get to act confused when your fiancée notices.
There were other moments that felt off even then, but scream “this man is juggling stories” in hindsight. He invited me to a party at his college, then apparently forgot he invited me. When I arrived, he wasn’t there and his roommate had to go find him. He acted happy to see me and said the party was boring and he’d rather hang out with me. Later that night we got intimate in his room.
Afterward he said he was really tired and wanted to go to sleep, which could’ve been normal because it was late and he’d been drinking. But I went to my friend’s dorm afterward and later looked out her window because something felt wrong. The light in his room was back on. I remember that stomach-drop feeling like my body understood something my brain was still trying to be polite about.
Memorial Day weekend is when the mask fully slipped. He visited Friday night. We made plans for Saturday morning (furniture shopping, because again: house contract). Saturday came and he never showed up. No call. No answer at his place. Over about six hours, I called three times and left one message saying I was worried something had happened.
I also checked with mutual friends because at that point I genuinely didn’t know if there was an emergency or if he was missing on purpose. Around 2 p.m., his dad called me and said he “didn’t want to get in the middle,” but my fiancé was in Ocean City with friends and would call me when he got back.
So he wasn’t missing. He was just gone. And his family treating “your fiancé disappeared, don’t worry about it” as acceptable for most of a day told me a lot about how accountability worked in that house. When he came back, he told me he wasn’t sure he wanted to do this anymore and “needed time.” I offered the ring back.
He refused to take it. Then he left and I basically never heard from him again. To be clear for anyone who wants to paint me as “clingy”: after that weekend I didn’t spend weeks calling and pleading. I called him one time later, left a voicemail asking when a good time would be to pick up my things. No answer.
And here’s the part that still makes my eye twitch:
Instead of answering like an adult, he dumped my stuff on the lawn/porch while I was at a Phillies game. This was the perfect time for him to do this because he knew I wouldn’t be home; we bought those tickets together.
We’re not even from Philly. Our local team is actually in the American League. I just used to go for National League action once a year, back when pitchers had to bat the way the baseball gods intended.
Anyway, mutual friends were literally at the game with me.
My parents brought my stuff inside quickly so nobody would see, and I remember thinking: why are we hiding his behavior like I’m the embarrassing one? I didn’t dump anyone’s belongings on a lawn like a raccoon delivering a message. Meanwhile, because we’d signed for a house and had wedding money down, I had to legally maneuver my way out of the house contract and eat the wedding fallout.
When it was time to deal with the housing contract, he arranged it so he could do his part at a different time, specifically to avoid any contact with me. It wasn’t accountability, it was evasion. For a long time I felt embarrassed, like I’d been the idiot. But the older I get, the clearer it is: the embarrassing part wasn’t me calling a few times because I thought something was wrong.
The embarrassing part was a grown man disappearing, having his dad do the “he’s alive” phone call, refusing to take the ring back, ignoring a simple voicemail about exchanging belongings, and then dumping my stuff on the lawn like he was canceling a subscription. I’m not looking for advice. I just needed to put this story somewhere outside my own head, because the shame never belonged to me.
EDIT: This was over 20 years ago. No, we didn’t get the wedding money back. My family and I swallowed about $8–10k in deposits/expenses. We did get out of the house contract, but it wasn’t simple or painless. I’m posting now because I’ve been reflecting on how I carried embarrassment that wasn’t mine.
EDIT 2: I did reach out one time after that weekend to arrange an exchange of belongings (six years means there’s overlap). No one answered. A few weeks later, my stuff was left outside my parents’ house while I was away at the Phillies game. I’m proud of my twenty-something self for never trying to get in touch again after that.
I genuinely have no idea what happened to him beyond the occasional comment on mutual friends’ post over the years. He didn’t ask for any of his things back. His father did. I told his father I’d be happy to return anything, but since my ex was an adult, I needed to hear it from him. I never did.
justkillintime99 wrote:
Sorry that happened to you but better now than five years and a few kids down the line. Also “the shame never belonged to me”...heck ya! Go you! This is all on him!
IndependentNail1349 wrote:
Does anyone read these with comprehension? For those saying better now than 5 yrs from now…this was 20 yrs ago. Hope you sold the ring on fb marketplace there was no fb again 20 yrs ago Get checked for STDS 20 yrs ago.
JudeFlower97 wrote:
You are 100000% correct, the shame is NOT on you. What a huge blessing in disguise though (and also screw that guy). I am so relieved y’all didn’t get married, or pregnant. He absolutely sucks and you seem like you have your crap together. He would have torn that marriage to shreds. I am SO sorry this happened to you.
What a complete nightmare by someone who is supposed to be right by you and (in a healthy way) obsessed with you!! I sincerely hope you are in a much better place now. You deserve so much more than a child pretending to be an adult.
LizzieJeanPeters wrote:
This story is beneficial for any one who has gone through this. It's definitely an extreme ghosting considering you two were engaged and had a future planned. I can tell you have moved on.
Thank you for sharing!!!
OP responded:
Thank you. I really appreciate the support. I sincerely hope it helps someone.
slow-cherry9128 wrote:
I know you don't want any advice but can I ask if you sold the ring and billed him half of what you lost on the venue and anything else wedding related? I'm glad you didn't end up marrying this douche bag who needed his dad to pass his son's message. What a loser! Better now than later after you're married and have kids. You deserve better.
TheSanityInspector wrote:
Hope writing this out gives you some comfort and peace. He sounds like quite a manbaby.