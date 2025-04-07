'My fiance is drowning in overdue child support, and I am thinking of leaving him.' UPDATED 3X

Okay, so first thing I want to say is that I LOVE my fiance. He's a great guy. Whip smart, kind, funny. A year and a half ago I would never imagined I'd be at this point.
We've been dating for 5 years, ever since we met. He works at a call center and I'm a postal worker. We make a moderate income, and the wedding is tentatively in April. (Small, courthouse wedding with a tasteful reception afterwards.) (I apologize in advance for the legal gobbily-goop. He hasn't really kept me in the loop, and I'm a mail carrier, not a lawyer. I don't have a head for this.)
One year into our relationship he got a notice for paternity from the state he used to live in, for a 3 year old boy. So clearly this happened waaaay before I met him. He thought it was ridiculous, but took the ordered DNA test. Turns out, he IS the father. (Insert Maury audience cat-calling here.) The mother was apparently mentally unwell, and it turned out the boy was in custody of the grandparents.
They offered to adopt the boy if my fiance gave up all his paternal rights. He jumped at the offer -- they pulled some strings (I've heard it's supposed to be hard, but we literally flew down to his old state on the date they told him to, signed some papers in front of a judge, and that was that.) I was personally...ambivalent about the thing.
It seemed like he just gave up all rights to his son without a care. But in the end, it's his business, not mine. I told myself I would be supportive stepmother if the boy ever came to him for help/answers when he was older. There was some messy legal business about arrears child support, because the mother apparently was on welfare for years, and the state wants repayment from Fiance.
I don't know much about it, because he refuses to share. Only that it's around 20k. For three years. Damn. A couple years go by, I take Fiance to the DMV to renew his license because it's waaaaay past expired and he won't do it. Low and behold, it's suspended. Why? Past due child support judgement for ANOTHER child. A 12-year-old girl.
30 thousand dollars. Fiance is literally sick. (And I mean he threw up all night.) Worse, in order to get his license suspended he had to contact child support department in his old state and give them all his current contact info -- where he works, where he lives. Soon enough, a notice comes through HR: He's going to be garnished 25% of his after-tax pay because of the child support judgement.
He just shut down after that -- stonewalls any conversation regarding the issue at all. I took up more of the bills, but now we're both struggling. We have had to move into a smaller, crappier apartment using my credit alone because his has a big fat judgement on it. He had to refinance his almost paid off car because he couldn't afford the high payments.
There's...some kind of hearing coming up. I don't know what it's about because he flatly refuses to tell me. I think maybe it's to adjust the payments based on his current income (which has grown due a promotion). Either way, he hasn't bought plane tickets. (Or rather, hasn't asked me for the money because he can't afford them). I think he's not going. It'll be an automatic judgement against him.
Here's the thing: He could request a DNA test for the girl. He hasn't, though he's told me he's certain he's not the father. He could hire an attorney -- I've offered to front the cost -- but he has a thousand excuses: He'd have to get one in his other state, they'd gouge him because he wasn't there, he doesn't have the time, excuse, excuse, excuse.
The hearing is in three weeks. I don't know what's going on and he's so passive about it that I'm worried. So, I opened up an official looking notice he received a few months back, but never bothered to open. There's a THIRD child. This one is a brother of the girl.
Maybe the hearing is actually about him? God damn it. I just don't know. He has actually left the house for a long walk when I questioned him a few weeks back. I am not a nagging person. Asking him to deal with his bullshit is uncomfortable for me, too. If I have to confront him with an ultimatum, we've reached the point of no return. But I'm almost there.
So here's the deal. I love my fiance. He's 50k (For the first boy and girl) in debt that will haunt him for the foreseeable future. He won't DO anything about it -- just sticks his head in the sand and hopes it goes away. Maybe he's depressed? He acts normal, as if none of this is happening. There might be more on the way, with the third child.
If I stay with him, I'll never be able to buy a house. I will have to make all major purchases on my credit alone -- we can never combine income. He has abandoned three children. I don't know the full stories of the relationship between him and the mothers, other than it was painful and full of lies. One is his biological child for sure.
The other two are a question, but they may as well be in the eyes of the state. He doesn't care about them, other than the bi-weekly garnishment on his paycheck. As far as I understand, he's never asked about them once. I had a pregnancy scare last month. Well, actually I found out I had been pregnant via miscarriage. (No condolences needed, please.) I didn't tell him. It's done.
But the first thought in my head after I realized... uh, what came out, was my child would have been fourth in line for any support if things went south. Who says he wouldn't abandon me, too? We do plan on having children eventually. My heart loves this guy. My head says I'll be throwing away my financial future if I stick with him. What does the internet say?
[deleted] wrote:
Honestly, I think finances are the least of your problems here. Which is saying a lot, considering they're still every bit as much of a dealbreaker as you're worried they are. This guy has kids he was never planning to tell you about - and still technically hasn't, from the sound of it.
Discomfort is no excuse for avoiding that conversation, especially after getting hit with the first child support notice. And on top of all that, he still hasn't learned his lesson about taking responsibility and long-term consequences, if you're in a position to be getting knocked up when he can't care for the kids he has at the moment.
(Who's responsible for the birth control? Is it in a form that can be tampered with? I don't like to be all conspiracy theorist, but this is a deeply disturbing pattern.) Run. Run and do not look back. And please figure out why you've been so passive about all of this, because this is pretty much Exhibit A for why love does not conquer all.
OP responded:
"(Who's responsible for the birth control? Is it in a form that can be tampered with? I don't like to be all conspiracy theorist, but this is a deeply disturbing pattern.)"
Oh, no. That one was on me. I take the depo shot on time every time.
I have no idea how it happened because with the nature of depo, it can take awhile to be able to have children even after you stop. We don't use condoms. I insisted on STD tests prior to stopping them. When the tests came back clean...we had a fun night. Why didn't I tell him? That's...a good question that I've never even asked myself.
I guess part of me was a little ashamed I managed to get pregnant after never once having a 'scare'. Another part didn't want him to look at me like just another Baby Mamma looking to entrap him. Depo is supposed to be so reliable I didn't know what he would think of me. I guess that does speak something about how our relationship has become, huh? I used to tell him everything.
ostentia wrote:
Wow, what an unpleasant situation. I was going to say "I'm sorry you're stuck in this," but then I realized: you're not stuck in this. I would leave, stat. The 50k debt is not insurmountable, although it is hugely concerning.
The two things that I wouldn't be able to get past are a) his history of abandoning children and b) his flat refusal to discuss these things with you or even attempt to handle it himself. If you're going to be his life partner, he needs to be able to discuss things like this with you! By burying his head in the sand and refusing to talk to you, he's showing you that he is not a good partner.
cathline wrote:
I was 23 when I married one of these. And yes - our son - born after 7 years of marriage - was the next one he ignored. Not completely abandoned, but close enough to leave years of emotional scars.
This is definitely breakup worthy.
Red flag 1- didn't tell you about the first 2 kids
Red flag 2 - doesn't tell you about the court dates
Red flag 3 - didn't tell you that his drivers license was revoked (do NOT let him drive your car)
Red flag 4 - refuses to give you any information on the first mother (They may still be married)
Red flag 5 - he is capable of lying for a very long period of time with zero remorse.
It's not just your financial future you will throw away with this man. It is your emotional future with someone who has no problem with shutting you out of his life and a history of walking away from his obligations.
Your emotions will lie to you. This one isn't good father material - no matter what your hormones say - his actions speak louder than feelings or words. It's okay to break up with him. The sooner the better. That gives you more time to find someone who is stable, responsible and reliable - in all ways - to be the father of your child.
TheOpus wrote:
I think you'd be crazy to marry a guy like this. He's not a good guy. He runs from responsibility and has abandoned three children. He doesn't sound like someone who would be in a marriage for the long haul, nor does he sound like someone who would suddenly change and things went south with you two and you had a kid. I'd get out.
Unfortunately, someone linked my previous post, so the post was locked and deleted. The basic jist was my fiance had stuck his head in the sand and was ignoring child support notices and hearings to the tune of 50k, for children conceived way before our relationship started.
After the second surprise child, he had completely shut me out on the subject. I opened up some of his forgotten mail and saw there was a notice for a THIRD child. To recap: Baby 1: 3 year old boy -- he was able to give up his paternal rights in favor of the mother's grandparents because the mother had mental health issues. 20k child support in arrears. Baby 2: 12 year old girl.
30k on going child support. I don't know the story behind this one, and he isn't talking. Baby 3: Brother of 12 year old girl. The birthdate was on the paperwork, but he took that letter with him. Thank you for all of the comments, PMs, and valuable feedback from my other post. The ones that told me I, too, was sticking my head in the sand really put it in place with me.
As did the ones who gave professional insight that it was simply NOT possible for him to have been completely blindsided with all three children. So I was in a mood when he got home tonight. I showed my fiancé (who I'm now calling Johnny Appleseed, thanks to a previous commenter) the letter I opened about the third child. Luckily, he didn't get all huffy about me opening his mail because I was not in the mood.
Johnny's face just fell and he said it was impossible for him to be the father of the third child. (He didn't know about it -- not having opened his child support mail over the last few months.) That the mother of the 12-year-old had won child support judgment against him for the girl, and now was clearly looking for more.
I told him I thought that was BS and I wanted the truth now, that I'd been looking through his old state's law and the courts can't have ruled him the father of the 12-year-old without evidence. He pulled his usual stonewall stuff, said it didn't matter, because there was a judgment against him he was screwed for life.
He actually started to cry. I kept on him. Finally he told me the truth. He and the Baby Momma were in love since they were teenagers, but it was a on and off relationship. She was drama. She got pregnant and he was there for her, but right before the baby was born she told him he wasn't the father.
He was stubborn and proud, and still signed the birth certificate. But he left her soon after at her request, and didn't have any contact. Why didn't he get a DNA test? It was expensive and his heart was broken. By the end of this, he was crying. I started crying too, and I told him I can't marry him right now with all this going on.
OMG did he go instantly from sorrowful to pissed. He kept asking me how I could do this, that I knew about the child support going in, that he'd always been honest with me. (Um, no, he'd said nothing, or insinuated she put his name on the birth certificate -- not the same as honesty).
That he knew Baby Mamma was trying yet again to ruin his life. The judgment was already in, there was nothing he could do because the courts ALWAYS ruled in favor of the mother. There was no point in trying. This was all her fault for trying to ruin his life, and by taking her side over him I was letting her.
I'd like to say I threw in some good zingers. The fact is, when things get heated my brain stalls out. I said some things about how he was handling the situation, keeping me locked out of what was going on with the upcoming hearing, that if this kept blowing this off he could go to jail, but my delivery sounded kinda lame even to me. It's never like how I practice in my head or can type out here, you know?
Then he started asking me if this was about a male coworker I had once given a ride home, like three months ago. If I had an affair with him. WTF? NO.
I took off the ring (his grandmother's) and told him to take it.
That he needed to move out tonight, stay with someone else, and give me some space. The wedding was off, and I needed a few days to consider the rest of the relationship. He kept asking me why, like he couldn't believe I was breaking off the wedding because of a little ol' thing like 50k in debt, three surprise children, and a complete shut-down of the subject.
Then he called me shallow, that money means more to me than love. It went on, but I'm already sick of reliving this. (He does swear there is no possibility of any more surprise children. Period.) He packed a duffle full of clothes and left, having convinced himself that I was either cheating on him or shallow and money hungry.
So I spent the evening rereading comments (I've done the right thing, right?) and browsing For Rent sites. The lease is in my name only because of the judgments on his credit report. (Ugh, this is what I've become -- lying to landlords because of my deadbeat fiancé.) He probably has some sort of resident rights anyway.
Meh. At least he's out of the apartment for now. I texted him a long message an hour ago: (Johnny) before we join our lives together, I need to know you can handle your responsibilities like an adult. Go to the hearing. I will help you with a lawyer, with a plane ticket. Whatever. If you treat me like a partner, maybe we can rebuild our relationship. I love you.
He hasn't answered. I hope he listens to reason once he cools down. He has so many good qualities -- I had to share the very worst in my post to you all. He would be an excellent father if he wanted visitation, and I am willing to put in the work to sort this out and move forward with these kids if he is. He's convinced himself he's screwed for life, and I think it's paralyzed him. It's a terrifying place to be.
I know...basically everyone wanted me to kick him to the curb, but I'm hoping this break is enough of a 'come to Jesus' moment for him to prove he's not a deadbeat. Basically, if he wants to fight for this relationship, he has to go to the hearing and handle his business. Get on a payment plan, and keep on it.
Then relationship counseling. Lots and lots of relationship counseling. Then, we'll see? I still may break up permanently but at least he'll have sorted out a thing or two. Maybe I'm just holding onto hope. So that's it. I really wish I had thought of something awesome to say during the argument, but life isn't a movie. Ball's in his court. Let's see if he mans up or not.
Anyone been through anything like this before? I did blindside him a little because I, too, had been waaaay too passive in letting this slide. How do I help him help himself? TL;DR: Got (maybe) the truth about Baby Momma, called off the wedding, and hinged any hope of our relationship on him attending his child support hearing.
Update: He hasn't answered the text with the offer to help. I've called the landlord and requested a new lock for the door. He's not on the lease, and it's probably not legal, but as someone pointed out (and I agree) he's adverse to going to court. Responses have been...passionate. I don't think I was clear. We're essentially done, I returned his grandmother's ring told him to give me space.
If IF he accepts help and steps up to his obligations to his children with no backsliding, only then will I consider taking him back. Not for immediate marriage (JFC I'm not insane.). Not to get pregnant (as some lovely commentator suggested). But considering it's morning and he still hasn't answered the text, it probably doesn't matter.
prettydirtmurder wrote:
"He would be an excellent father if he wanted visitation"
What. He would be a doctor if he graduated medical school. He would be a millionaire if he won the Powerball. If he had wings, he'd be a bird.
What he is, is a total failure as a father, times 3. He participated in the creation of three little ones, abandoned them emotionally and financially, and now complains that they are a burden. Three children growing up fatherless, which will color their lives forever, because of him.
This is the depth of compassion and empathy that he is capable of. This is how he treats the truly powerless and dependent, even though he has every legal and moral obligation to support them, because there's nothing in it for him. His maybe-they're-not-mine excuse is a total load, because if he had an iota of humanity in him, he'd care enough to find out.
OP responded:
"What. He would be a doctor if he graduated medical school. He would be a millionaire if he won the Powerball. If he had wings, he'd be a bird." Okay, this did make me laugh. You have a point.
MegaTrain wrote:
I'm not a lawyer, but I do hang out in legal advice threads a bit. Not attending a hearing is absolutely the worst thing he can do. The judgement will go against him, the 50k he owes becomes 70k or more, and it becomes much more difficult to reverse after the fact. But not impossible.
I say that not to give him an excuse to miss the upcoming hearing, but to give him hope that he might be able to have the earlier judgment reversed. He needs an experienced family lawyer in that state to handle the current hearing, and to come up with a plan regarding the existing judgement(s).
Just so I'm not over selling it: he may or may not be able to realistically contest the prior judgments, depending on state law regarding paternity and statutes of limitations. Only an attorney in that state can assess his chances.
Will this be cheap? Maybe not, but certainly less than letting the existing judgement stand, while adding even more. With regard to relationship advice, I think you're doing the right thing. Either he'll step up and get this taken care of, maybe even get mistakes of the past fixed, or you probably don't want to be with him anyway.
OP responded:
Thanks for this. If he takes my offer for help and steps up, I still may not take him back. The fact of it is, I don't know how bad the situation is, really.
He may have warrants out for his arrest. But for my peace of mind, I have to extend the offer to help with at least the hearing. You can't stop someone from destroying their life if they're hell bent on it, and I don't intend to be dragged down with him. But offering to get a lawyer or a single plane ticket? It's not too much.
MegaTrain wrote:
Yep, it seems clear that he's either not telling you everything, or maybe even he doesn't really know how bad it is. Like he's hoping that just ignoring it will make it all go away. (Trust me, it doesn't. I've never had paternity/child support issues like this, but I still have the tendency to engage my best IGNORE:LEVEL 10 around very stressful issues.)
(This obviously does nothing to actually fix the problem, and frequently makes it worse. I'm still working on this tendency in myself, and sometimes a swift kick in the butt from my wife or someone else is exactly what I need to get going. Not that it really ought to be her responsibility, of course.) Good luck.
OP responded:
I think it's a little of both. He probably doesn't know how deep in s#$t he is, and I seriously doubt he's told me EVERYTHING. He hasn't opened the mail from state child support in, like, 10 months. All this is the reason why he slept at a friend's last night, and why the wedding is off.
He's in denial land. I'm hoping a swift kick in the ass wakes him up. It still might not be enough. Last night he was whining that this child support situation has ruined his life. No, his reaction to the child support orders has. He's brought it on himself.
I don't even know where to start. After I called off the wedding and returned his grandmother's engagement ring, he packed a duffle full of his clothes and left. It's been about a month, and I haven't heard a peep from him. I changed the locks on the apartment, but he hasn't been back for his stuff anyway.
He blocked me on facebook and when I gave in and tried to give him a call a week later, he'd changed his phone number too. I heard he was staying at his Best Bro's house, courtesy of Bro's girlfriend. Trust me, I went through all the stages of grief -- denial, anger, acceptance, etc -- and I finally accepted he wasn't coming back.
I thought maybe he'd gone back to his home state to be with one of the baby mama's, but his car was parked in the parking lot at his work. (I may have... drove past once or twice.) The hearing was scheduled for early this week. Finally, tonight, I plucked up my courage and went to the Best Bro's house to confront him.
The least he could do is get his crap out of my apartment, right? I grabbed up his many many unopened child support notices, and a picture of boy #1 he left on his dresser. It's the only picture of the three kids that he has, and he left it behind. Best Bro answered the door, and what followed was just about the most awkward conversation ever.
I can't remember the conversation verbatim but I asked where ex-Fiancé was, and Best Bro said he wasn't there. He was being all evasive, so I asked if he went to the hearing or not. Best Bro looked confused. What hearing? I told him the child support hearing for his three kids. Best Bro looked super confused, like I was crazy. Then he asked if I was seeing anyone else, other than ex-Fiancé.
Of course I wasn't. I gave Best Bro a very abbreviated version (kicked ex-Fiancé out bc he was ignoring his child support from his baby mamas, he had a hearing earlier this week.) I was getting loud because I'd been bottling this up and Best Bro's girlfriend came out to see what was going on. She's the one who told me, her exact words: Your man lost his d@n mind.
The weekend after I kicked him out, he went out to a bar with Best Bro for some good ol' girl bashing. He met up with some 22-year-old bartender, and hooked up. He MARRIED her last weekend. Drove up to Reno (we're a couple hours from the Nevada border) and did the whole chapel of love thing. Best Bro and his girlfriend were the witnesses.
They hadn't really supported his decision, but he had them convinced I was a cheating wh0re, and he was so heartbroken. Plus, Best Bro's girlfriend implied later that he'd overstayed his welcome by crashing at their house for most of a month. I was shocked and pissed and wanted to cry because I sorta got the vibe that Best Bro still didn't believe I wasn't cheating.
So I grabbed the court documents from my car and gave them to him to 'pass along' to my ex. I doubt they'll open them up, but the fact they're from his old state county's child support division should be good evidence. I don't know why I should care about their opinion. Neither one of them called me during this. I thought I was their friend, too. But they believed him.
Now I'm back home, surrounded by his crap, and trying to sort out my feelings. I feel like... I've just watched someone blow through all the 'bridge is out' warning signs and drive off a cliff. I told my ex I'd help him get a lawyer for the hearing, help him with the plane ticket.
Instead of taking care of his business, he went and married some chick he'd known for... like two and a half weeks at most? (I think. I'm not in the mood to drag out a calendar. Let's be generous and call it three weeks.) I should feel bad for the girl (HIS NEW WIFE WHAT THE F) for what she's just gotten into, but she must either be a real piece of work herself or just an idiot.
Who marries someone they've known for that short of time? (And I know someone out there is thinking: 'You're an idiot. He had to have known her for longer. He was cheating before this.' Well, I'm certain he wasn't. He's a homebody by nature. There was never any missing time in our relationship, and Best Bro was pretty clear they'd met at the bar that night.)
So basically, instead of going to his child support hearing, he was moving in with his new wifey, and probably doing what newly married people do.
I hope they're happy together. (ahahaha. Of course I don't.)
I guess my next stop is legal advice to figure out what to do with his stuff. He might have a contempt of court warrant out for him for skipping the hearing, so I doubt he'll sue me if I toss it all, but I do want to cover my butt.
I know I need to ask a question, so here it is? What in the world was he thinking? Out of all the options he had to him, he picked the very worst. What was SHE thinking? I love (loved) the man, but even I can admit he's not classically good looking. He had nothing to offer but a low paying job, and being practically homeless.
And finally, what is wrong with me, that I feel terrible he's found some new way to f up his life?
TL;DR He found and married someone else within a couple weeks, and I'm all alone wondering why.
livingflying wrote:
He has a trainwreck of a life. He just hid it from you for awhile. You were the part of his life that was a deviation from normal. Now he's back to normal. I know you're sad and confused and angry and all the rest of what I'm sure are a lot of conflicting and intense emotions.
But now, when you're ready, you can go on and find someone with a hell of a lot less baggage who is not actively f-ing up his life and then doubling down on those f-ups and threatening to take you down with him.
technotrader wrote:
I missed the original story, but upon reading it now, I was rather struck by your statement that "he would be an excellent father." Because no, he already is the worst father there is: an absentee and unsupporting one, three times over. You had multiple evidence that this guy generally doesn't care about the wrecks he leaves behind.
The more current events confirm that you dodged a fusillade, matrix- style. At this point it doesn't even matter (to you) whether he lost his mind or has been a psycho all along; all that does matter is that he would have f-ed you over much harder if this had been going on for longer.
I know it hurts to see someone you just loved see behave in such a sociopathic way, but you do need to eventually accept this. If it's any help, I can guarantee you that his marriage isn't all flowers and unicorns and won't last. You will be the one that comes out of this best.
Gaming401 wrote:
He lives a life similar to my brother. Doesn't deal with responsibility for his actions. My brother owes my parents a ton of money, never paid it back. Kept racking up more debt, buying new TV's furniture, etc and paying for his new girlfriends school while not paying our parents back.
Went Bankrupt. Got divorced from his ex-wife, hasn't paid the child support but still finds money to have big parties and buy more stuff. Eventually the whole family cut him off, I haven't talked to him in over 4 years, Ill never understand it. Glad you got out :)