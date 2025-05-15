'AITA for canceling my wedding after finding out my fiancé had a secret bank account?'

Not a small one either, but $2,500 that he said he had transferred to the joint account was never there. When I asked him about it, he brushed it off and said it was probably a mistake that would show up eventually. That didn’t sit right with me.

So I did something I never thought I’d do. I checked his emails on our shared tablet. I know that’s not great, and I don’t feel good about it, but my gut told me something was wrong. That’s when I found notifications for an entirely separate checking account in a different bank under his name only. The balance? Over $27,000.