'AITA for hiding my savings account from my fiancé and agreeing to a cheap wedding?'

Later, as we were going back home, my fiancé asked me again about the savings my sister was talking about, and I told him that yes, I do have some money saved. Money my late father left me. Nothing much, a small amount.

He asked me how much, but I refused to tell him. He got frustrated and accused me of not trusting him and asked why I was being so secretive about it. I tried to reason with him, but he didn't want to listen to me.