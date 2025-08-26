'AITA for telling my fiancé I don't want him to give a speech at our wedding?'

I didn’t say much after because I didn’t want to ruin the night, but I told him later that it hurt my feelings. He just shrugged and said I was being sensitive and that people thought it was hilarious.

Now, with our own wedding coming up, he keeps saying how he can’t wait to do his speech and “roast” me in front of everyone. I told him no, he’s not doing a speech at our wedding if he’s just going to make jokes about me or us.