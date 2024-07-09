'AITA for breaking up with my fiancé because he made my family feel unwelcome in 'our' home?'

They love him like a son and were so happy about him finally becoming a homeowner. My mom and her sister (my aunt) asked if they could come visit us for the 4th of July holiday since they were off and wanted to see the new place. They live about 3 hours away and wanted to take the train.

I initially told them no since it was so close to the time we were finishing the move, but when my fiancé heard about it, he assured me it would be okay, and he was happy to have them visit.

He loves my aunt's cooking, and she loves to cook for people, so he thought it would be great to have her come cook, and we would have our place ready for them by then. We bought all the furniture we needed, beds for the guest rooms, etc.