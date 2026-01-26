'My fiance just ran away and left me 3 months before our wedding. How can I feel better?'

I basically have 0 closure and have so many questions. I didn't even get the chance to say goodbye after all this time either. Considering how serious things were and how much love we had for each other, this just feels incredibly cruel to handle things in this way without any conversation about it or anything.

It's been well over a week since all of this and all I can do is lie in a dark room staring at the ceiling. I've hardly slept all week, keep having nightmares and panic attacks. I can't eat (even if I try to I just feel sick) and I've lost over 10kg in a week.