'My fiancée settled for me and I don’t know if I should go through with the wedding...' UPDATED

So, later that night I tell her that I overheard her and I said that I was concerned that she was settling for me. And she didn’t totally dismiss it. She said she loved me of course and knew she wanted to marry me early on because I was the type of guy you marry.

Now, I didn’t take this well. I don’t want to be someone that you settle for. I want to marry someone that is as crazy about me as I am about her. So I tell her that and also that she is too good to settle. She should have a person that she is crazy about and that puts her on a pedestal.