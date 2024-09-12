'AITA for breaking up with my fianceé after introduced me to her inner circle?'

I found this strange, not to mention it was a weeknight, and they were quickly draining my wine rack. Sharon still had her own place, but she stayed with me so often that she practically lived here.

Still, I found it incredibly rude when they left, leaving four empty bottles of Rosé behind. I tried to talk to Sharon about having uninvited guests on weeknights, but she dismissed my grievance flippantly, more like she brushed me off.

In the following weeks, she went out with "the girls" several times. When she brought them to my place (twice without notice, once with notice to "appease" me, her words), they all treated me like a butler, shaking their empty wine glasses at me for refills.