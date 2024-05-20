'My fiance slept with my sister. I'm heartbroken and devastated. I can't move on.' UPDATED 2X

You have always deserved stable, good, giving, loyal love from the people around you. What they did has nothing to do with you -- you were just there when Sara needed a victim. And you were just there when Jake was going through whatever made him cheat, which, again, had nothing to do with you, because you can't control someone's choice to cheat or not, just like nothing you could do could deserve cheating.

I am so sorry, but your sister is dealing with some serious, malicious psychological patterns (undiagnosed personality disorder, maybe? She sounds a lot like my mom, who has borderline, or her mother, who had narcissistic personality disorder, but obviously I can't diagnose -- I just think a book like Stop Walking on Eggshells could be useful for YOU, being on the receiving end of this behavior).