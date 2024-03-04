'My fiance snapped on me while driving and I’m unsure if I’m overreacting.' UPDATED 2X

Getting an outside opinion can quite literally be a lifesaver in some situations.

In a popular post on the Ask Women Over 30 subreddit, a woman asked for advice after a concerning interaction with her fiance.

"My (31f) fiance (39m) snapped and I’m unsure if I’m overreacting."

My fiancé and I have been together three years and living together two, he’s definitely a hot head, it’s been a problem in the past, but he’s a wonderful partner otherwise. He cooks, I clean, we both work and we’re best friends. We spend all our spare time together going on road trips, trying new foods or just hanging out.