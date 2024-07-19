'AITA for leaving my fiancé after he asked me for a hall pass to be with a woman?'

He has never judged me for the things I do; he's never made me feel bad for having off days; he just makes me feel loved. My birthday was last month, and he made me a book filled with pictures of us he's taken over the years, with the last page being blank so he can add our wedding picture eventually.

Above each picture was what he was thinking when he took it, and below is how he was feeling at the time. Part of being me is I need constant reassurance that he does love me, so I ask him those things a lot. It means everything to me, and it's my favorite thing I own. I'm just trying to say he really is great despite this one thing.