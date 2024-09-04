'AITA for siding with my daughter after she destroyed my fiancée's wedding dress?'

AITA for telling my fiancée that the wedding is off?

ElegantFile5415 writes:

My fiancée and I are getting married soon. I have a 14-year-old daughter who is supposed to be my best woman at our wedding. We told my daughter that she could buy any dress she loved, so I took her shopping, and she chose a dress.

We returned home, and my fiancée was furious because, apparently, the dress is "too revealing." We got into a fight about it, and I told her she has no right to shame my daughter and doesn't get a say in what she should wear. She was sulking for a day because of that.