'AITA for siding with my daughter after she destroyed my fiancée's wedding dress?'

ElegantFile5415 writes:
My fiancée and I are getting married soon. I have a 14-year-old daughter who is supposed to be my best woman at our wedding. We told my daughter that she could buy any dress she loved, so I took her shopping, and she chose a dress.
We returned home, and my fiancée was furious because, apparently, the dress is "too revealing." We got into a fight about it, and I told her she has no right to shame my daughter and doesn't get a say in what she should wear. She was sulking for a day because of that.
The next day, the dress was gone. She got rid of it so my daughter wouldn't wear it. My daughter didn't say anything, but the next day we found the wedding dress torn to pieces and completely unfixable. My daughter shrugged and said it was "too revealing", so she got rid of it. My fiancée cried for a day because she had spent a long time looking for that dress and loved it.
Now, my fiancée wants a "child-free" wedding, which is another way of saying she wants to uninvite my daughter. I told her she can have a child-free wedding—with someone else—because the wedding is off if my daughter isn't in it. Now, she thinks I'm an a^#ole.
Here are the top comments:
Friendly_Order3729 says:
ESH- you told your daughter that she could have ANY dress? Also you didn't seem to mind that your daughter ripped up the wedding dress?
Your wife shouldn't have said what she said, and your daughter is an AH for ripping out he dress in retaliation. She is going to grow up to be a nasty person if you're not careful. Between the 3 of you, it seems that only your daughter and you like each other and that's it.
jaydenB44 says:
I suspect this is just the tip of the iceberg. Gotta wonder how she’s been treating your daughter when you’re not around.
samse15 says:
ESH, but I think you’re the biggest a^#@ole because ultimately, managing the relationship between your fiancé and your daughter falls on you - and you failed both of them.
strandroad says:
OP posted the dress link, it's this kind of style: dress link.
