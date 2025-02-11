'AITA for refusing to let my fiancée's parents walk her down the aisle at our wedding?'

"AITA for refusing to let my fiancée’s parents walk her down the aisle after what they did?"

lerma___ writes:

My (29M) fiancée (27F) and I are getting married in a few months. She has always had a complicated relationship with her parents, especially her father, who was very controlling when she was younger.

He constantly belittled her choices—from her career to her friends—and even tried to sabotage our relationship in the early years because I "wasn't good enough" for their family.

A few years ago, her parents disowned her after she refused to break up with me. They told her she was "dead to them" and blocked her everywhere. It was brutal—she was devastated—but we moved forward and built a life together.