'My fiance's best man is 'joking' about shaming me during his best man speech. What do I do?' UPDATED 2X

The conversation stopped shortly after this, and the groomsmen, without context of how this issue had been escalating, chalked it up to a one-off situation with Jay acting full of himself in the moment.

Fiance and I are the first of our cohort to get married and have a full blown wedding with a ceremony and reception. These comments did not start escalating until after our engagement roughly one year ago, following Jay's breakup with his long term girlfriend. Jay has never made comments like this to me or my fiance privately or when it is just the three of us together.

Any scenario where this has been an issue has been in an environment which involved others, and mostly others that are not a part of this cohort from middle school. ...so, what next?