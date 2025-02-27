'AITA for demanding my fiancé forbid his parents from joining us on our honeymoon?'

I was livid. They can go any other time—why now? He said he had suggested that, but his mom said they had taken time off for the wedding too, and it worked well into their plans. Also, since we're going to be going back, it'll allow them to maybe see us a few times before we leave.

I was almost in tears, I was so angry. He tried to reassure me, saying they had promised it would be two separate things and that they wouldn’t be inserting themselves into our honeymoon. They want us to enjoy it, and they’d be doing their own thing.