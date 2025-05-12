'My fiancé's brother drunk dialed me saying he's in love with me. What do I do?' UPDATED 2X

I've know both of them since college. I actually met the brother, Lucas, first. He was in the audience while I was performing a spoken word piece. Our friends knew each other, we met, etc, etc. Lucas eventually introduced me to his older brother, Miles, and I was instantly "smitten" as they say. Miles and I started dating very quickly after we met.

He's always been very assertive and confident, while Lucas is quiet and introverted.

Miles and I are now engaged. We're aiming the wedding for next year, hopefully in the summer unless something goes horribly wrong. Lucas is going to be best man. We are very happy together.