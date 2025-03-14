'My FIL told my wife she doesn't have to 'settle' with me. Am I wrong to be upset?' UPDATED

My wife can tell I’m visibly upset. She assures me he didn’t mean “settle” as in I’m not good enough for her. But meant it more so that she doesn’t have to stay in a situation she’s not happy in. Either way, I tell her, that is incredibly hurtful. I feel betrayed.

I’m not the #1 trophy husband, but I’ve 100% supported my wife. From the beginning to being patient with her, to giving her a second chance when she made a bad decision, to financially, to her dreams, to whenever she wants to help her family. It’s like I’m not enough. So anyways, am I overreacting? I haven’t “done” anything. Her telling me that and me saying I was upset maybe lasted 2 minutes.