'AITA for telling my family that 'no' after my first HORRIBLE birthing experience?'

When I was 21, my husband and I were getting ready to welcome our 1st baby, a little boy. My husband and I agreed to tell people on the way to the hospital and even had my mom and my family there who came into visit until it was the time to push.
At that point, I only wanted my husband and my mom in the room. Everyone else had to wait in the designated room. I had made it clear to my doctors, my husband, the nurses, my midwife, everyone, PRIOR to the birth.
As a soon to be teacher myself, while I respect student learning, I did not want medical students, people that I went to high school and college with, in the room or in charge of my care as I was giving birth in the same hospital I knew many of them were training in.
One of the girls in training happened to be an old friend I had to go no contact with after she stole money from me. I just opted out of all students TBH. Everyone agreed, understood my wishes, and said it would not be an issue and I had nothing to worry about.
Fast-forward to Saturday morning, I started getting a lot of new "doctors" wanting to come in and check me. They would introduce themselves as "Doctor XYZ" and that they were there to do a "check."
I got suspicious after one left and maybe 10 minutes later, another came in saying the same thing. I began to ask questions like "Why, if I was just checked 10 minutes ago?" I denied them. Then, 20 minutes after that another came in and introduced himself as "doctor XYZ" and he too was in my room to conduct another "check."
I then started asking "No, are you a doctor or a student here to just practice on me?" He paused and said started to stumble over his words. I more forcefully said "Are you a licensed DOCTOR, yes or no?" He said, "No" so I told him to get out".
I called the nurse and said that in less than 1 hour three students introduced themselves to me as "doctors" and attempted to do cervical checks on me despite knowing my wishes of *no students*.
I said that multiple unnecessary checks can introduce bacteria and cause me harm and that's not a risk I'm willing to take for students to practice on me. I said that I don't want to see another student and no one who is not a licensed doctor, has my consent to touch me.
I also asked her, if it was legal for a med student to introduce themselves as a doctor? She didn't answer me. I had went 6 more hours, in immense pain. My doctor said, "you have an epidural, you should be able to relax, it can't be that bad." I informed them, that I could in fact feel everything and that I didn't feel much difference between pre epi and post epi. No one took my pain seriously.
By 3:00pm I was in the famous pushing position, spread eagle to the world when 7 men and 3 women came behind the curtain and began to watch my son's birth. My mom must have saw the look on my face as I stared at 10 people I've never met were all now staring at my vagina. It was a team of students.
She began to scream and kicked them out "How dare you invade a woman like this, it is not a free show, and how they should be ashamed entering like that without consent despite know my wishes."
After that, baby boy was born, I found out that I was given an episiotomy without consent despite my doctors knowing that this was against my wishes. I received over 20 stitches. I felt so violated during this experience.
I felt immense pain at one point while pushing, but my doctor had told me that I tore, not that she had cut me. It was only after birth that she admitted to the cut. When I asked why she had given me the episiotomy when she knew I didn't want one, she shrugged her shoulders and said "It's better so you tear less and it makes birth easier on mom and baby."
While I was being stitched, I could feel it. The nurse made a comment to the doctor like "she shouldn't be able to feel this." and the doctor responded with "She can't, it's just all mental."
Not even 20 minutes after I had my (what I will call a failed) epidural removed I was offered a shower by one of the nurses and I accepted. I had felt so nasty. No sooner was I back in bed did my mom run out to go get everyone and welcome them back into the room.
I had no time to bond with my new baby boy, no time to try to breast feed him, eat, rest, nothing. Before I knew it, EVERYONE is in the room. I had the post-delivery shakes. If you know, you know.
It's important to know that prior to going to the hospital for my first child, no one told me that I wouldn't be able to eat once admitted. I arrived around 7:00pm at night on a Friday having not really eaten much of anything all day.
Maybe some crackers and a few grapes. I was unaware that incase of complications, they won't feed you until after baby is born. I now know, but it would have been nice to have had that information prior.
I understand the reason behind the why, but my point is this: If I had known prior that I couldn't have food, I would have eaten something prior to arriving to the hospital. Baby boy was born on Saturday 20 hours later. I went 40 hours with no actual food or sleep. Just a lot of ice chips.
Someone came in the room, (I have no idea who) with these little half moon shaped mini crumble doughnuts and set them on the tray in front of me while I held my baby. I immediately grabbed one and began to eat it. It was divine!!!
My older brother who we will call *Chad* had recently graduated from a medial assistant program about a month prior. He saw me eating the mini doughnut and tried to snatch it out of my hand and ripped the box away from me. I screamed.
He said "You can't eat those, it's too much sodium and you just gave birth." I yelled back, "I gave birth vaginally, I didn't just have open heart surgery, and I'm not on a low sodium diet. Give me back the F****** doughnuts." He yelled "No" and ran out of the room with the box.
My mother, looked at me and said "Oh he means well, and you know how he is, you should just let him feel like he's doing something good. We don't want to upset him and have him have one of his anger episodes." I was horrified. I gave birth and was starving and she was more concerned about Chad and his feelings than my needs. I wanted to cry, I was so tired and hungry.
My mom then pulls out some sparkling cider, pours and hands me the 1st glass. I downed that b**** like I was in a desert in need of water. She then begins to have a melt down as I had "Ruined her toast by not waiting for everyone to have a glass to celebrate together."
I apologized immediately explaining that I didn't know we were doing a toast. She then proceeded to give me the "angry mom glare" while huffing and puffing as she poured the rest of the glasses and then announce to the room, "Well even though the original toast is now ruined, everyone just go ahead and drink your cider."
I felt horrible and was uncomfortable with my mom and her glares of disapproval. After that people started to ask to hold the baby. I was uncomfortable because I didn't have him for that long, but relented as my mom scooped him from my arms.
After a time, my mom then handed him to her best friend. This pissed off my grandma who thought that as a right of passage, she should have been 3rd in line to hold him. The bickering began.
By the time my grandma had my son in her arms, she continued berating me, for allowing my son to be passed to a family friend before HER! Grandpa chimed in with anger towards my mom and before I knew it, everyone was arguing.
I was stressed, tired, hungry, and way to emotional for this. I started screaming "Give me back my baby!" I looked at the nurse and screamed "I want everyone out of this room NOW!" Everyone calmed down and said that there was no need for me to "overreact."
I refused to look at my family and told the nurse, "EVERYONE except my husband." The nurse did her job and offered to call security for anyone who had an issue with my wishes. They all left and I refused to see anyone until the next day, and that was only my mom to help me get out of the hospital.
Now that I'm pregnant with my 2nd child, my grandma felt the need to tell me how disappointed she was in me that with my 1st baby she didn't get to hold him first and that my grandpa never had the chance that day in the hospital prior to me kicking them out, and hopefully I will make better decisions this time.
But just had to toss in the guilt that grandpa will never have that experience, because he has since moved on to heaven. She started to recall the day and how it was so HORRIBLE for her.
I stopped her mid sentence and began to raise my voice, I said "For YOU!!! you all ruined my birthing experience with your bickering and horrible behavior. You all ruined what was supposed to be a beautiful experience for me."
I laid it all out how I was tired, hungry, emotions, stressed and having my whole family there in the delivery room bickering like children had ruined it for ME! I then informed everyone that during this pregnancy, I will not have anyone there except my husband.
I will not be calling when I am on the way to the hospital. I will not inform anyone that this baby has been born until I am ready to be discharged and on my way home! Then, when I get home, I will call family and friends one by one when I am ready for visitors.
My mom thinks that this excludes her because how can I not tell my own mother! I reminded her that when all of her children were born that she didn't want her mother in the room either because in her words "it is a very private experience for a husband and a wife."
When I found out I was pregnant with baby #2, I sent a picture of my son with his cat with the caption "As much as you love him, I hope you can love the next one just the same" followed by a photo of my ultrasound. This was my pregnancy announcement sent out to family and friends.
Everyone was overjoyed and I received so many happy calls and texts congratulating my husband and I on our new blessing. My mother responded with "I don't know what to say" and then proceeded to call anyone and everyone to express her disappointment and disapproval of this pregnancy.
My younger brother didn't want to hear it and hung up. She then called and tried to get some sort of support from my grandma and when she didn't get it, she yelled at her. I know, because they told me.
My mother then, did not speak to me for the first 4 months of my pregnancy because in her POV, I didn't make MY pregnancy announcement special enough for HER. Apparently, a text was not good enough and I should have made it more special.
I don't think I am in the wrong here because this is my second child and it should be my decision how I wish to tell people... My mom is still acting like she will be in the delivery room and I again reminded her "NO!"
As you can expect, I am now the villain, she is the victim and her friends think that I am in the wrong here to deprive her of the birth of her grandchild. I know that in less than 2 months when I have this baby, more people are going to be upset with me for baring them from the delivery room. After everything that I have been through and their behavior, I don't think I'm in the wrong here. AITA?
You aren’t wrong and you deserve to have the birth you want. However, do you trust your husband will be confrontational enough to kick out future med students? Because I guarantee you that will happen again. My own husband is very non-confrontational. If not, hire a doula or find someone with a shiny backbone to run security in your room.
I second the doula. If you can find the right one and tell her up front what the expectation is, she will manage all of that for you.
You should have sued the hospital for the invasive students and kicked everyone out earlier on. Go to a different hospital and don't inform anyone except your husband, and if you need to hire someone to watch out for you, do it.
I wouldn’t blame you if you went no contact with your mom.
NTA. What actual benefits do any of these people bring to your life? I mean, seriously. Fighting over who gets to hold a newborn? WTF was your mother's friend there? And sorry, but no one is owed a special pregnancy announcement.
I hope your husband is on board with your decisions and that you get L&D nurses who are in no mood to deal with toddlers in adult bodies the day you give birth. AND CONGRATS on Baby2!
Your mom sounds awful, but the worst thing about your first birth was that the medical staff allowed students in to check you when you'd specified you didn't want them. I had a breech birth with my second child, and each time somebody new entered the room I was asked my permission to admit them.
Although there was one OBGYN (a prominent one) who came up and put her hands on me, and I promptly removed them :D So they weren't perfect. I'm just outraged for you. Stand firm.