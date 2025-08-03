"AITA for telling my family that 'no' after my first HORRIBLE birthing experience?"

When I was 21, my husband and I were getting ready to welcome our 1st baby, a little boy. My husband and I agreed to tell people on the way to the hospital and even had my mom and my family there who came into visit until it was the time to push.

At that point, I only wanted my husband and my mom in the room. Everyone else had to wait in the designated room. I had made it clear to my doctors, my husband, the nurses, my midwife, everyone, PRIOR to the birth.

As a soon to be teacher myself, while I respect student learning, I did not want medical students, people that I went to high school and college with, in the room or in charge of my care as I was giving birth in the same hospital I knew many of them were training in.