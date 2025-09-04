'AITA for pestering my parents about why my fish is missing after they pet sat?'

My mom said no to everything. Then she told me they had found a dead rat in my house and had put it in the kitchen trash. At first I thought they might have mistaken a toy for a real mouse, until she sent me a photo. It was definitely real, which was odd since we’ve never had one inside before.

At that point I asked my mom if my dad had noticed anything, and my dad got very upset. He started yelling that he didn’t want to talk anymore about the fish, and then said something about how my cat had disappeared for two days. The cat wasn’t missing at all, he had just been hiding in his usual cabinet, which is completely normal.