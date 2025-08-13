'My flatmate has told my boyfriend she's in love with him. What do I do?' UPDATED 2X

I [F27] moved into my flat in October of last year to take the place of a mutual friend of mine and my new flatmate [F27]. We have a generally great atmosphere in the flat, and both have similar expectations and habits and while we're not 'friends' yet (as in we wouldn't go out for brunch or be each others plus ones for parties) we are very friendly. She seems super normal and level.
When the lockdown began (March), my boyfriend [M31] of two years was living with his sister, and his mother (undergoing chemo) who lived alone, needed somewhere to stay where she could be looked after, so she moved into his room and he came to stay with us.
My flatmate was totally fine, and we had a proper chat about ground rules etc, but ultimately the flat is huge for two people and she has a kind of granny flat set up in hers. Either way, she gave definite approval.
Now, we three got on great, but never really spent a tonne of time together. We all work from home and spend the occasional evening playing games or whatever, but ultimately we didn't mingle much more than before. My boyfriend, however, cooks every night for the both of us, as a thank you, and so we do now eat together, and my flatmate seemed happy to be included. It was great.
However, last week, my boyfriend took me aside and told me that while he was in the courtyard hanging out the washing she "ambushed" him from behind and gave a huge speech about how she's in love with him, and while she "respects" he's with me, she has deep feelings for him, and that she's available if he were single.
Oh, and please don't tell OP. She didn't try to kiss him, but tried to hold his hand. He was very anxious and flustered when he was telling me this.
The flat atmosphere is VERY awkward now, but as far as she knows, he's not said a word. She's not said anything else to him, but he did mention that she had touched his arm a couple of times as she was walking past recently and it's really gotten under my skin. My BF is also confused because he hasn't spent that much time with her apart from dinner, and never alone.
I spoke to our mutual friend who was shocked, and says she's never done anything like this before, and she'd never known my housemate to have a crush on anyone either. I've not seen her acting strangely in any other ways, and it hasn't outwardly affected how she treats me. We can't move rn because: virus, money etc. How do I deal with this?
TL;DR: my flat mate has told my boyfriend she loves him while he's staying with us, and we can't leave.
luciferriising wrote:
Broooo wtf. As the other comment says, have a serious & long conversation with her. Your boyfriend included. This is extremely inappropriate & it’s obviously affected everyone in the flat. Communicate how it has affected the atmosphere & let her know that she cant be touching up on your boyfriend when he’s yknow, still in a relationship. That’s wrong & disrespectful.
[deleted] responded:
Even if he isn't in a relationship and told her he doesn't want it, she should stop or just never do it. If it was a girl (single or not) it would have been a huge problem.
birdofprey78 wrote:
If I could upvote this again I would. You don't have the right to start touching people because you like them. It's ludicrous.
AltheaLost wrote:
You have to talk to her about it. If you don't, she will see your bf silence on the matter as tacit consent. Nip it in the bud before things go way out of control and she ends up s*xually har*ssing him.
Cocoasneeze wrote:
Absolutely confront her. There are two huge issues here. First, she asked your boyfriend to keep this a secret. And second, yeah, what a trash friend and room mate she is.
Crushes happen, but for her to confess to your boyfriend, she was legit wanting him to dump you for her. She wasn't just confessing "if he was single". She knows he's not single. She was making her move, but got shot down. And your boyfriend needs to put a stop in the touching etc.
And maybe this is going to be unpopular advice, but do not care one bit how uncomfortable it will make everything, her, the house etc. She did that, not you. You're just going to call her out on her trash behaviour.
[deleted] wrote:
There is no easy solution. Option 1: You sit her down and tell her your BF told you everything, and he is super uncomfortable. Tell her that she crossed major boundaries, and you need time apart. No more shared dinners.
Option 2: Even though it's a pandemic. Housing is still a priority, and rentals are still allowed to be shown and what not. Start looking into other affordable housing options.
Personally I would do both options. I know confrontation is hard and uncomfortable. But what she did was so unbelievably out of line. And touching your BF is so creepy. You will never feel comfortable around her again, so even though you can't move out tomorrow. You should start saving and planning for moving out as soon as possible.
Okay! Firstly, thank you all for your advice (and no thank you) to the few who took it upon themselves to DM me to be inappropriate or creepy - wtf, read the room). It gets a little intense, so first I'll just cover some things I wasn't able to in my original post. I trust my boyfriend completely. Even if I didn't, this apartment is large, not massive....I know where that beloved MF is 24/7.
A lot of you asked when after my housemates confession he told me about it: he told me a couple of hours afterwards. He explained to me after we had a chat about it that he was afraid I wouldn't believe him or be angry, because at first he'd thought it was a weird joke that made him uncomfortable, and he felt (rightly so) weirded out.
I agree with the bulk of you that her continued touching is harrassment, and while a number suggested he just confront her himself, I empathise with being in a situation without breathing room where someone is sexually harrassing you. It's not easy, and you can quickly find yourself unsure if those brief moments of crossing a line happened.
He's not on our lease, and understandably he was concerned about me and the power dynamic in the house (bc her room is a mini granny flat, she pays the bigger share). I also don't believe that it was, as some suggested, a hypomanic episode. I have BP2 and while I understand the 'love rush', she exhibited zero other behaviours, and never tried to contact my BF outside of the weird touching.
I also can appreciate there's no way she was actually in 'love'.
SO: Yesterday, after a tense few days of trying to avoid her, my BF and I were in the kitchen at breakfast, with her around in the living area.
I went to 'our' bathroom (she has an en suite) which is just off the main area to brush my teeth. I walked back out to grab my phone as she was sidling behind my boyfriend who was looking in the fridge, and caught her running her hand and forearm across his lower back where his tee shirt had ridden up a little.
My boyfriend, who didn't see me, yelped really loudly and just lost it. He yelled at her to "stop!" and when they both saw me he starts going "you see?! You see?! This is what I was talking about!" I was furious, just whole body anger, and I could see she had now realised he HAD told me about her confession/behaviour, and just sprinted to her room and slammed the door.
My BF and I went out for a walk to calm down, and he kept apologising for not being "more firm", but he was shaken up - some of you told me I should just confront her head on, which in the moment I 100% sided with, I was so angry for him.
He told me he'd rather give her the opportunity to do it diplomatically. I appreciated what you guys said about lock down being extenuating, and in discussion with our mutual friend, I was willing to believe that an element of it was naivete, and a bit of fantasy gone too far.
I was willing to be kind to her. When we returned with a plan of action, we knocked on her door but she didn't answer. We tried a couple of times but she wouldn't come out, although she was 'seeing' my Whatsapp messages. Come late afternoon, I was just over it, so I knocked, and told her I was coming in.
I sat her down on her bed and told her gently but firmly it was inappropriate, making us uncomfortable, told her she had to get the hell over it/herself if she intended to continue to live with us. She burst into tears and starts crying about how she's "so sorry" and what a "bad person' she is, and she can't believe the pressure of lockdown is getting to her, whatever, and I felt bad.
Started sympathising, trying to be compassionate...and then she says "It's just so unfair that the guy I'm in love with has a really great girlfriend." Reader, I lost my shit. Unfair, my ass. I told her she had a lot of growing up to do, and perspective to learn, and that she owed the house an apology. She started to have a meltdown, a full, weeping, hiccuping snotty meltdown.
AND THEN when I stood up to leave, I spotted, in her clothes rack, my freaking shirt. I took it, and went back to my room. My housemate cried loudy with the door OPEN until 7PM (for....attention???) when I cracked. I used our emergency contact sheet, called her mum, told her she had to come pick up my housemate.
I've never met this woman who came rushing in like a superstar, but the look of annoyance and embarrassment on her face when she arrived and found her 27 y/o daughter having a tantrum told me this wasn't a new part of her personality. My housemate also STFU pretty quickly after she realised her mum was there. They didn't say anything to us, and we just hid in our room until they were gone.
I think she'll be gone at least for a while, but I texted her to let her know it would be best if she texted me before she came back. IDK when I'll see her. Technically the lease ends in August so my BF and I think we can make it work and find someone new, and if not, it's not so long til we can resign without her. As a coda to all this?? My BF mentioned if she took a blouse, maybe she took other stuff too.
I appreciate some of you may consider this an invasion of privacy, but I did go back in, just to check the clothes rack. I found: a set of my jeans, my tee shirt, one of my boyfriends work shirts, a vinyl I owned, my f#$king charm bracelet from when I was a KID from inside my jewellery box, and a sheet of my old antidepressants...this was just what was on the rack/on display.
I imagine there's more in the drawers. I don't know if this was the right thing to do, but I left them there for now bc I don't want there to be any 'doubt' she stole them. There's zero chance she's going to live here any more.
Honestly, I hope she does get help. I'm really angry and violated, as is my BF, but I can empathise with the havoc an uncontrolled mental health issue can wreak on your behviour, and while it's still wrong, it still sucks for her to experience it and lose friends. NOTE: I can't be sure, none of us can! But I feel like maybe (?) she has a histrionic personality disorder.
TL;DR: my relatively normal housemate who told my BF she was in love with him turned out to also be a thief. Yikes!!
PS! Our mutual friend has told me another friend who went to school with my housemate had told her a rumour she'd told a bunch of people in their year that she had leukemia. YIKES.
Hi! I don't know if this'll go to the top or just get lost in the bottom - but I'm going to just go in and take my stuff. I think recording me doing it might be weird, and legally iffy.
I'm also not really concerned that she could be violent or aggressive if she came back, I think the whole situation has been pretty humiliating for her. It kind of seems like it's about eliciting attention or sympathy. How much she felt was genuine and how much was manfactured and magnified to feed that need, IDK.
I still hope she's okay. I've definitely let my health issues push people away before (albeit, never so dramatically) so I don't think I'll be calling her crazy. My boyfriend pointed out that I wore my jeans last week and that we'd all been listening to the vinyl in the living space a couple of weeks ago, so I'm kind of interested to see if this was maybe an episode or an ongoing but usually managed thing?
I also only switched my medication at the end of April but I have zero clue if the foil pack I found was my discarded last lot or taken before I changed. Anyway! Thanks again for all the help and advice :)
KitMitchell wrote:
I would just go ahead and take your stuff back, especially your medication and bracelet. She already stole from you so if you give her the chance surely she will try and lie to cover it up. Maybe it’s going to far but if it were me I would look through her things to retrieve anything else of yours that may be in there.
[deleted] wrote:
Same, I would maybe let her know in a text I took the stuff back, and if she tries to accuse you of stealing it or invasion of privacy, just do what a commenter here said - “are you saying I stole my own stuff etc."
But, I had an ex of mine steal my stuff and I never got it back and there was a mobile phone there with some important to me stuff in (I write poetry, it was in the notes so I lost it) and now I’m overly cautious about these things
Lurkeyturkey113 wrote:
That’s a whole lot of yikes. I personally think you should go back and get your shit. You know she stole it. She knows. Unless you’re pressing charges it doesn’t matter. Since some of those items are sentimental you run the risk of her coming in the middle of the night and taking it all/ quietly moving out and never seeing your things again.
OP responded:
I'm just going to go in and take it all with no recording. It's my only chance. Weirdly a lot of the stuff only went missing 'recently' (my jeans, the record). I'm not keen to get into a tug of war, but I kind of suspect she's probably not as malevolent as some commenters think, but I'm really only basing this on my own internal compass for the unhinged, which is usually correct.
XxBrokenFirefly2xX wrote:
For real dude go get your s#$t. Especially the bracelet. Let her try and accuse you of ‘taking’ those things back. Then play innocent, ‘what do you mean I stole from you? Are you talking about the things that magically disappeared from me and BF’s room and appeared in your room? Surly you can’t be accusing me of taking my own things without your permission?!’
DeathfireD wrote:
Sounds like this girl wanted to be you. She started with your stuff and the next thing was your b/f. Feels like a Life Time movie.
rainyreminder wrote:
Get in there, take photos/video, but take all your stuff back NOW. You can text her mum and mention that you've had to go through all her stuff and found X dollar(pound?) amount of your possessions, which you have reclaimed.