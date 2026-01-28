'My flatmate slapped me for talking loudly at night while his GF was over. Should I let it slide?'

This Saturday she was staying at our place and he'd reminded me to keep my volume low if I was to talk late at night, which I do because of the time difference back home. I was calling a group of school friends at around 1am and I didn't notice that I was talking and laughing loudly or I completely forgot.

He once called out from across the apartment saying "Shut up Danny" but soon I was back to the same pitch. At about 2AM he walked into my room while I was mid-laughter. He came over and slapped me across the face so hard my earbud flew out of my left ear and said "are you allergic to being asked politely', and picked my laptop up and walked off with it to his room.