'My friend called me pick-me because her boyfriend was into me. AITA for how I reacted?' UPDATED

But she kept going, saying I was always being too friendly, that I was acting like a "pick-me" around him. I didn’t even know what to say. I wasn’t flirting, I wasn’t doing anything. I literally went out of my way to avoid being weird around them. Now she’s barely talking to me, and I don’t even know if we’re still friends. AITA for this?

The internet had a lot of thoughts to share.

Vinagre-7-0-4-0-3-6 wrote:

By what you did said, you don't are wrong. Your friend probably is having problems with her relationship. Her boyfriend saying that you're hot or every time trying to get close to you isn't normal, either appropriate. I wouldn't be surprised if he is not only doing it to you.