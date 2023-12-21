Man refuses to let friend live with him 'temporarily' rent-free, 'temporarily can mean a year if you're financially irresponsible.'

Those mutual friends should keep quiet! It’s not their home and they aren’t the ones that may have to kick him out one day. I don’t envy your dilemma.

Outside_Top7292 says:

NTA. If your friends are as concerned as they say. Then they can put him up too. Why do "friends" always say you should step up? What's stopping these friends from offering a spare room or couch or air mattress.

ShyexGI says:

NTA. Dude, what "moral dilemma?" You already know this "temporary," rent-free bs is going to disrupt your life and end badly. Why entertain f%#king YOURSELF over. What is "temporary", one month, one year, to infinity and beyond?