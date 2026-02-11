'My friend caused the demise of his cat and now I don't know how to feel about him.'

I have a friend we will call "E" in this post. E and I have been friends for a long time, we were about 12 years old when we met and ever since then we would speak regularly. I've always viewed E as a gentle giant.
He cares a lot about animals and nature. We often go hiking together and enjoy nature. I myself am a bit of a cat lady, I have two cats and I really love them. About two months ago, E told me about a cat that came to his house and lingered in his garden. The cat was really thin, so he suspected it might be lost.
At first, he didn't really do anything because he thought the cat would just leave again. But after a few days the cat was still there and even was standing on his porch, looking inside and waiting for E to return. Because it was so thin he gave it some attention and it turned out to be a really sweet cat. Very affectionate and adorable.
E fell in love with the cat and got it some food and let it inside his house because she seemed kind of weak and there was going to come a lot of snow. At first, E was very happy with the cat, he invited me to come and look at his new cat. When I was there I saw it was a black cat, a female one. It was really sweet and it very quickly jumped on my lap and took a nap there.
This was a cat that surely belonged to someone before. I asked E if he tried to find the original owner of the cat and he basically said no. He did ask a neighbor if anyone lost a black cat or if he knew someone was looking for it, neighbor didn't know and that was all about what E did in trying to find the original owner.
He didn't search for the original owner because he wanted to keep the cat. I thought that was a bit weird, but the cat also wasn't chipped. So finding the owner would be difficult. I did look online to see if someone was missing a black cat, but I could not find any information. A few weeks later, things changed however.
E quickly started to complain about the cat and didn't really like it being there. Okay, no problem. E just isn't a cat person. I told him a few things he could do to relocate the cat, like getting it picked up by an animal shelter. He said he would think about it and also spoke to other people if they knew what to do. Another few weeks later, I met up with E again and during that time I asked about the cat.
He told me he dumped the cat a few hundred meters away from his house. I was shocked and I asked why he did that. He said he was annoyed with the cat and wanted to get rid of it. I asked why he didn't follow my advice and he said "because that would have cost me €100". I explained to him that was not the case, the option I gave him was free of charge.
He reacted indifferently and said he kind of expected the cat to walk back to his house, because it wasn't that far. But she didn't. At that moment I told him that I thought he handled this situation all wrong, there were way better options than just dumping the cat somewhere.
He said he felt guilty and that in hindsight it wasn't his best move. But he did not know where the cat went and there was really not that much he could do at this point. Again, a few weeks later I asked through text how he was and if he had ever seen the cat again. He linked me a facebook post about a dead black cat found near where he lives.
There was a picture with it and I can say for about 90% sure that this was the cat. I did not know how to react in that moment so I just stayed silent. He said he felt really bad and could not sleep well because of this. I just don't know what to think of him anymore. I always saw him as an animal-loving kind hearted person, but his actions in this situation just leave me speechless.
I really didn't expect this behaviour from him and it changed the way I see him. Now I don't know how to move forward in this friendship, because I really love cats and he handled this situation horribly. Talking to him about it doesn't really feel as an option because he already said he feels very guilty.
But destroying a 20+ years friendship over this also doesn't feel right. I just don't know, maybe it just takes time for me to come to terms with what he did. Has anyone been in a similar situation like this? You thought you knew someone, but then they do something so out of character that you just don't know how to deal with it? What did you do?
TL;DR: Friend found a cat in his yard and took it in. After a few months, he dumped the cat somewhere else, resulting in the death of the cat.
altruistic_isopod_11 wrote:
Well, that was incredibly depressing and also made me extremely angry. I could never be friends with someone so heartless and cruel. I don't think there's any excuse. You gave him resources and he ignored them. Whether you continue whatever friendship you have with that guy is ultimately up to you though.
mariposafantastique wrote:
I once knew a guy on Facebook who didn’t wanna pay for a vet for his supposedly-beloved dog, who was sick and he thought she may have ingested poison. So he locked her out of the house on a particularly cold winter night. When she was still alive the next morning, he let her continue to suffer til she finally passed away a couple days later.
Then he posted about how sad he was his dog had died, with people comforting him in the comments. Dude wasn’t broke or anything, he just didn’t value the life of his pet. I completely lost respect for him. You’re right to be disgusted.
Floofingwithfloofers wrote:
My ex best friend cheated on her husband. that's right, EX best friend. You are a reflection of those you keep around you. People associate you with the company you keep. Just something to think about. Sorry you're forced into this position, OP.
SharpShooter_143 wrote:
Whether you still decide to continue the friendship is up to you on this one. If I were in your shoes I would look at any possible future scenarios that could involve E taking care of something later in life and realize I would not be able to trust him now.
Conincognito wrote:
If he was a decent person he would have gotten off his butt and either taken the cat to a shelter or found a new owner for it. Nope, he chose to toss it out and ignore it until it presumably froze, a miserable end. I wouldn’t be able to look past this, no matter how much he claims to feel guilty.
OP responded:
I thought I didn't know that type of person. I was wrong though.