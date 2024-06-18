'My friend is having an affair, we plan to tell her husband.' AITA? 'There are kids involved.'

"AITA? My friend is having an affair, we plan to tell her husband."

I've known Anna (F38) since we were in highschool, we are part of a group of five. Now we hang out as families for christmas, birthdays, Easter, etc. It has been like this for over ten years. My partner Greg (M39) is good friends with Anna's husband, Darren (M39).

Anna recently told me she is having an affair with one of their family friends, who is also Darren's sisters ex partner. At the time, I remained non judgemental and supportive. Once the information set in and I realized how disloyal and gross the whole situation is, my sense of justice and moral compass came into play.

Darren is a good man, Anna says he is a wonderful father and husband but she just doesn't feel the connection with him anymore despite faking it the last 6 months to keep her secret under wraps.